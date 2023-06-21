St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,392.78 ($17.82).

A number of research firms recently commented on STJ. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($18.30) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,340 ($17.15) to GBX 1,460 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.09) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised St. James’s Place to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,390 ($17.79) to GBX 1,400 ($17.91) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.75) to GBX 1,200 ($15.36) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Croft sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,151 ($14.73), for a total value of £1,323.65 ($1,693.73). 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

St. James’s Place Stock Down 0.2 %

St. James’s Place Company Profile

STJ stock opened at GBX 1,098.50 ($14.06) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,487.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,157.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,181.14. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 904.60 ($11.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,310 ($16.76). The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.

(Get Rating

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.