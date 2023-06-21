Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.96.
AND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$43.66 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$39.49 and a 12-month high of C$55.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$876.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total transaction of C$242,049.00. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
