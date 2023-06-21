Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.96.

AND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$43.66 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$39.49 and a 12-month high of C$55.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$876.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.03). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of C$164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6824197 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andlauer Healthcare Group

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total transaction of C$242,049.00. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Rating

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.