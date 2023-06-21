Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

CHRS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

CHRS opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $309.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.95. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 636,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 260,457 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

