Analysts Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) PT at $20.83

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Get Rating

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

