Analyzing Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) and Its Competitors

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Utilities—Regulated Gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Brookfield Infrastructure to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Brookfield Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Utilities—Regulated Gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of shares of all “Utilities—Regulated Gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Infrastructure has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Infrastructure’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure Competitors 0.73% 4.17% 2.54%

Dividends

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Brookfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Brookfield Infrastructure pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Utilities—Regulated Gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 3.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure $1.92 billion N/A 31.53 Brookfield Infrastructure Competitors $4.19 billion $311.88 million 13.13

Brookfield Infrastructure’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Infrastructure. Brookfield Infrastructure is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brookfield Infrastructure and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brookfield Infrastructure Competitors 48 230 214 9 2.37

Brookfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.73%. As a group, “Utilities—Regulated Gas” companies have a potential upside of 73.61%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Infrastructure has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure competitors beat Brookfield Infrastructure on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; 4.3 million gas and electricity connections; and 60,000 kilometers of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

