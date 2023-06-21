Financial Analysis: Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) vs. BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onfolio and BIT Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $2.22 million 2.92 -$4.23 million ($1.31) -0.97 BIT Mining $426.42 million 0.07 -$155.41 million ($17.26) -0.15

Onfolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining. Onfolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIT Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.9% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Onfolio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Onfolio and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -313.89% -22,694.82% -19,125.09% BIT Mining -40.22% -60.31% -44.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Onfolio and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00 BIT Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Onfolio presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.22%. Given Onfolio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Onfolio is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Summary

Onfolio beats BIT Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onfolio

(Get Rating)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About BIT Mining

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

