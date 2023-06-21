LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) Insider Christy Forest Purchases 600,000 Shares

LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH – Get Rating) insider Christy Forest purchased 600,000 shares of LiveHire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$33,000.00 ($22,602.74).

Christy Forest also recently made the following trade(s):

LiveHire Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

LiveHire Company Profile

LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. It operates LiveHire, a cloud-based human resources productivity tool for sourcing and recruitment, as well as delivers internal mobility and sourcing solutions. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

