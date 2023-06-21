Derek La Ferla Buys 4,109 Shares of Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) Stock

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN – Get Rating) insider Derek La Ferla bought 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.30 ($5.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.81 ($20,547.81).

Chalice Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 13.04 and a quick ratio of 15.97.

About Chalice Mining

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum group element, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 740 square kilometers located in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Barrabarra Nickel -Copper- Platinum group element project located in Geraldton.

