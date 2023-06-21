Steven (Stephen) Parsons Purchases 147,296 Shares of Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) Stock

Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL – Get Rating) insider Steven (Stephen) Parsons acquired 147,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$174,398.46 ($119,451.00).

Bellevue Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Bellevue Gold Company Profile

Bellevue Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Bellevue gold project covering an area of approximately 2,700 km2 located to north-west of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; the Yandal gold project covering an area of 867 km2 in Western Australia; and the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia.

