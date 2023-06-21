Raffi Babikian Purchases 300,000 Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Rating) insider Raffi Babikian bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$75,000.00 ($51,369.86).
Raffi Babikian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.29), for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,191.78).
Laramide Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Laramide Resources Company Profile
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.
