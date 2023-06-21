Peter Murray Acquires 27,500 Shares of London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) Stock

London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE – Get Rating) insider Peter Murray acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.52 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$14,300.00 ($9,794.52).

Peter Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Peter Murray acquired 112,500 shares of London City Equities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$64,687.50 ($44,306.51).

London City Equities Stock Performance

About London City Equities

London City Equities Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. London City Equities Limited was founded in 1986 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

