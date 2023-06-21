Ross Norgard Acquires 774,841 Shares of Brockman Mining Limited (ASX:BCK) Stock

Brockman Mining Limited (ASX:BCK – Get Rating) insider Ross Norgard purchased 774,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$24,020.07 ($16,452.10).

Ross Norgard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brockman Mining alerts:

On Tuesday, May 9th, Ross Norgard bought 1,583,258 shares of Brockman Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$45,914.48 ($31,448.28).

On Monday, April 3rd, Ross Norgard 183,600 shares of Brockman Mining stock.

Brockman Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

Brockman Mining Company Profile

Brockman Mining Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore mining projects in Australia. Its flagship project is the Marillana iron ore project that covers an area of 82 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brockman Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brockman Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.