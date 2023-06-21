Michael (Mike) Hill Acquires 205,000 Shares of Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Hill purchased 205,000 shares of Mad Paws stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$19,885.00 ($13,619.86).

Michael (Mike) Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Michael (Mike) Hill purchased 16,000 shares of Mad Paws stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$2,000.00 ($1,369.86).

Mad Paws Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Mad Paws Company Profile

Mad Paws Holdings Limited operates pet care services online marketplace in Australia. It operates through two segments: Marketplace, and Ecommerce and Subscription. The company's marketplace marches and connects pet owners seeking pet care services, such as pet sitting, walking, day care, and grooming with pet sitters and walkers, and other pet service providers.

