Paul Bennett Acquires 233,684 Shares of Medallion Metals Limited (ASX:MM8) Stock

Medallion Metals Limited (ASX:MM8 – Get Rating) insider Paul Bennett bought 233,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,759.98 ($12,164.37).
Medallion Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
About Medallion Metals
Recommended Stories
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.