Head to Head Review: Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) vs. Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Repligen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 169.51 -$42.86 million ($1.11) -5.36 Repligen $801.54 million 10.50 $185.96 million $2.95 51.24

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals. Acumen Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

64.3% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Repligen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.55, indicating that its stock price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Repligen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Repligen 0 2 6 0 2.75

Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 164.71%. Repligen has a consensus price target of $208.56, suggesting a potential upside of 37.97%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Repligen.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.36% -22.53% Repligen 21.58% 9.14% 6.87%

Summary

Repligen beats Acumen Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company's chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration, buffer exchange, and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and ProConnex TFDF flow paths. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE, FlowVPE, and FlowVPX brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands. Repligen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.