Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Financial Comparison

Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Monster Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Monster Beverage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Plant Veda Foods and Monster Beverage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plant Veda Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Monster Beverage 0 7 13 0 2.65

Earnings & Valuation

Monster Beverage has a consensus target price of $59.98, suggesting a potential upside of 2.77%. Given Monster Beverage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monster Beverage is more favorable than Plant Veda Foods.

This table compares Plant Veda Foods and Monster Beverage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plant Veda Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Monster Beverage $6.31 billion 9.25 $1.19 billion $1.22 47.84

Monster Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Plant Veda Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Plant Veda Foods and Monster Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plant Veda Foods N/A N/A N/A Monster Beverage 19.95% 18.47% 15.45%

Summary

Monster Beverage beats Plant Veda Foods on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plant Veda Foods

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. operates as a plant-based beverage and food company in Canada. It offers plant-based drinkable yogurts, milk, and coffee creamers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages. The company sells its products to full service beverage bottlers/distributors, retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug chains, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, health food distributors, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations. It provides its products under the Monster Energy, Monster Energy Ultra, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Nitro, Java Monster, Punch Monster, Juice Monster, Muscle Monster, Espresso Monster, Monster Hydro Energy Water, Monster Hydro Super Sport, Monster Super Fuel, Monster Dragon Tea, Reign Total Body Fuel, and Reign Inferno Thermogenic Fuel, Reign Storm, True North, NOS, Full Throttle, Burn, Mother, Nalu, Ultra Energy, Play and Power Play (stylized), Relentless, BPM, BU, Gladiator, Samurai, Live+, Predator, and Fury brands. The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

