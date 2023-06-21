Reviewing Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) and Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.43 billion 2.63 $120.40 million $2.09 29.69 Questor Technology N/A N/A N/A $0.14 4.58

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Questor Technology. Questor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 8.54% 15.06% 8.46% Questor Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Profitability

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 2 1 3.00 Questor Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federal Signal presently has a consensus price target of $59.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.53%. Questor Technology has a consensus price target of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Questor Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Questor Technology is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Questor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Questor Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Questor Technology

(Get Rating)

Questor Technology Inc., an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat. The company was formerly known as Interglobe Gas Technology Inc. and changed its name to Questor Technology Inc. in September 1995. Questor Technology Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

