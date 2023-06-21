ProFrac (ACDC) & Its Rivals Financial Review

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ProFrac to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion $91.50 million 5.11 ProFrac Competitors $1.85 billion $104.60 million -3.70

ProFrac has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 3.05% -9.35% 5.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares ProFrac and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

57.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of ProFrac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ProFrac and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 187 1040 1599 60 2.53

ProFrac currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 86.06%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 93.12%. Given ProFrac’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProFrac has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

