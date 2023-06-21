Reviewing Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF)

Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vodacom Group and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vodacom Group N/A N/A N/A Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Vodacom Group pays an annual dividend of $3.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 54.5%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays an annual dividend of C$64.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 24,553.3%. Vodacom Group pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.0% of Vodacom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vodacom Group and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vodacom Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 1 0 3.00

Given Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is more favorable than Vodacom Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vodacom Group and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vodacom Group N/A N/A N/A $8.82 0.78 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk N/A N/A N/A C$148.16 0.00

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vodacom Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats Vodacom Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments. The South Africa segment includes the segment information relating to the South African-based cellular network, service provider and other business segments. The International segment provides the segment information relating to the non-South African-based cellular networks in Tanzania, Mozambique, Lesotho and the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as the operations of Vodacom International Limited and Vodacom Business Africa. It offers voice, messaging, converged services, broadband, data connectivity, mobile financial services, and other value added services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Midrand, South Africa.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband. The Consumer segment offers fixed wire line telecommunications services, pay television, data, and internet services to home customers. The Enterprise segment provides end-to-end solution to corporate and institutions. The WIB segment is composed of interconnection services, leased lines, satellite, VSAT, broadband access, information technology services, data and Internet services to Other Licensed Operator companies and institutions. The Others segment deals with Digital Service Operating Segments that does not meet the disclosure requirements for a reportable segments. The company was founded on September 24, 1991 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

