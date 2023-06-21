Analyzing Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Rating) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Selectis Health and Camden Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selectis Health $29.29 million 0.50 -$2.25 million ($0.56) -8.48 Camden Property Trust $1.42 billion 8.37 $653.61 million $5.62 19.85

Analyst Ratings

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Selectis Health and Camden Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Camden Property Trust 1 6 7 0 2.43

Camden Property Trust has a consensus price target of $128.29, suggesting a potential upside of 14.97%. Given Camden Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Volatility & Risk

Selectis Health has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Selectis Health and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selectis Health -3.63% -52.39% -3.28% Camden Property Trust 41.27% 12.09% 6.55%

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Selectis Health on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 60,652 apartment homes in 178 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 15 consecutive years, most recently ranking #26.

