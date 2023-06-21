Contrasting Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) and Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alaunos Therapeutics and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaunos Therapeutics $2.92 million 39.57 -$37.73 million ($0.17) -2.82 Milestone Pharmaceuticals $6.00 million 19.13 -$58.39 million ($1.39) -2.47

Alaunos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Milestone Pharmaceuticals. Alaunos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Milestone Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaunos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alaunos Therapeutics and Milestone Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Alaunos Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 524.74%. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 306.98%. Given Alaunos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alaunos Therapeutics is more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alaunos Therapeutics has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alaunos Therapeutics and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaunos Therapeutics N/A -108.27% -59.63% Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -83.54% -65.44%

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs. Its pipeline includes Library TCR-T cell and mblL-15 TCR-T cell Therapy. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize etripamil prophylactic and therapeutic uses in humans. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

