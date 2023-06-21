Head to Head Analysis: IP Group (IPZYF) & The Competition

IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) is one of 1,153 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare IP Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IP Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IP Group N/A N/A 3.54 IP Group Competitors $436.39 million $4.10 million 5.80

IP Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IP Group. IP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IP Group Competitors 1055 4523 5849 81 2.43

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IP Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 73.25%. Given IP Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IP Group is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of IP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IP Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IP Group N/A N/A N/A IP Group Competitors 371.84% 8.05% 5.23%

Summary

IP Group peers beat IP Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies. The firm prefers to invest in Europe. It firm prefers to invest between $0.08 million and $2.01 million with revenue up to $71 million. IP Group Plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Hong Kong S.A.R., Hong Kong and Melbourne, Australia.

