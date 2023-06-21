Analyzing Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and System1 (NYSE:SST)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get System1 alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 -20.19% -29.17% -13.69% Trade Desk 4.70% 3.99% 1.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of System1 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Trade Desk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

System1 has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares System1 and Trade Desk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 $826.65 million 0.50 -$373.46 million N/A N/A Trade Desk $1.58 billion 23.45 $53.38 million $0.15 504.53

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than System1.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for System1 and Trade Desk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 1 0 2 0 2.33 Trade Desk 1 4 14 0 2.68

System1 presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.68%. Trade Desk has a consensus price target of $73.22, suggesting a potential downside of 3.25%. Given System1’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Summary

Trade Desk beats System1 on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc. engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces. The company was founded by Jeffrey Terry Green and David Pickles in November 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.