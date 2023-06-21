Financial Contrast: AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) & Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medallion Financial and AMTD Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $206.15 million 0.88 $43.84 million $2.10 3.69 AMTD Digital $25.28 million 48.02 $27.51 million N/A N/A

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 22.51% 13.44% 2.21% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Medallion Financial and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Medallion Financial and AMTD Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.58%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats AMTD Digital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial



About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

