Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCSW) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCSW – Get Rating) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heart Test Laboratories and Shockwave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Heart Test Laboratories alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Shockwave Medical 1 2 6 0 2.56

Shockwave Medical has a consensus target price of $273.78, suggesting a potential downside of 8.67%. Given Shockwave Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than Heart Test Laboratories.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $9,299.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A Shockwave Medical $489.73 million 22.40 $216.00 million $6.34 47.28

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Shockwave Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shockwave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Shockwave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Shockwave Medical 43.18% 55.22% 41.44%

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats Heart Test Laboratories on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels. It also provides product for the treatment of coronary artery disease, such as C2 IVL catheter and C2+IVL catheter that are two-emitter catheters for use in IVL system. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.