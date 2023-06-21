Analyzing CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBX) and Its Peers

CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) is one of 369 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CNBX Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors -624.03% -60.40% -22.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNBX Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors 549 1745 4534 43 2.59

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 100.67%. Given CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CNBX Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -3.35 CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors $196.30 million $5.32 million 46.10

CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than CNBX Pharmaceuticals. CNBX Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CNBX Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

