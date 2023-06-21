Head to Head Contrast: ProtoKinetix (PKTX) vs. Its Peers

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) is one of 369 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ProtoKinetix to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0.0% of ProtoKinetix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of ProtoKinetix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares ProtoKinetix and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProtoKinetix
|N/A
|N/A
|-13.12
|ProtoKinetix Competitors
|$196.30 million
|$5.32 million
|46.10
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ProtoKinetix and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProtoKinetix
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|ProtoKinetix Competitors
|549
|1745
|4534
|43
|2.59
As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 100.67%. Given ProtoKinetix’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProtoKinetix has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares ProtoKinetix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProtoKinetix
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|ProtoKinetix Competitors
|-624.03%
|-60.40%
|-22.95%
Summary
ProtoKinetix rivals beat ProtoKinetix on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
About ProtoKinetix
ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases. It has a collaboration research agreement with the University of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as RJV Network, Inc. and changed its name to ProtoKinetix, Incorporated in July 2003. ProtoKinetix, Incorporated was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalton, Ohio.
