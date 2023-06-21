Contrasting CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) & Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) and CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Services Group and CareRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group $1.68 billion 0.63 $34.63 million $0.48 29.60 CareRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Healthcare Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than CareRx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

98.8% of Healthcare Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Healthcare Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Healthcare Services Group and CareRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 CareRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.78%. CareRx has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 161.93%. Given CareRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareRx is more favorable than Healthcare Services Group.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Services Group and CareRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group 2.14% 8.34% 4.96% CareRx N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Healthcare Services Group beats CareRx on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of the customers' facilities, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at the customers' facilities. The Dietary segment provides food purchasing, meal preparation, and professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers on-site management and clinical consulting services to facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

About CareRx

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

