Contrasting EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of EG Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of EG Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EG Acquisition and Wheels Up Experience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EG Acquisition N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A Wheels Up Experience $1.61 billion 0.05 -$555.16 million ($21.00) -0.15

Analyst Ratings

EG Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wheels Up Experience.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EG Acquisition and Wheels Up Experience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EG Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheels Up Experience 0 3 2 0 2.40

Wheels Up Experience has a consensus target price of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 707.57%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than EG Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares EG Acquisition and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EG Acquisition N/A -7.43% 0.38% Wheels Up Experience -32.34% -123.21% -25.05%

Risk & Volatility

EG Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheels Up Experience has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EG Acquisition beats Wheels Up Experience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel. It operates a fleet of approximately 1,500 aircraft. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

