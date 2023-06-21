Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $308.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $308.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.5 %

MCO opened at $340.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.72 and a 200-day moving average of $304.31. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

