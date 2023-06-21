Brokerages Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) PT at $43.38

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

MODN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $29,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,105 shares in the company, valued at $421,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $149,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,705,313.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,219 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 0.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,923,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after buying an additional 159,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 7.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after buying an additional 168,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after buying an additional 123,878 shares during the period.

NYSE:MODN opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Model N has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

