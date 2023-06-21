Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $26.49 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.97. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. The company had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

