KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $23.62 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.62.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BEKE opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. KE has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that KE will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KE by 4.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 88.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in KE by 223.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,456,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,566 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in KE by 57.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 343,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 125,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in KE by 53.6% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 722,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 252,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

