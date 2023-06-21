Comparing Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) & Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Argo Blockchain and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 1 5 2 0 2.13 Lufax 2 4 4 0 2.20

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus price target of $6.80, indicating a potential upside of 486.21%. Lufax has a consensus price target of $2.51, indicating a potential upside of 72.87%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Lufax.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

1.9% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Lufax 8.18% 4.33% 1.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Lufax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 0.95 -$240.24 million N/A N/A Lufax $8.43 billion 0.39 $1.29 billion $0.25 5.80

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Summary

Lufax beats Argo Blockchain on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

