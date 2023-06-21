TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $143.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $11,926,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 40.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFII opened at $104.59 on Friday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.609 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

