AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, June 12th.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF stock opened at $172.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 0.96. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $178.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.57.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Stories

