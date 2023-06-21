Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SASR shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 27.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,812,000 after buying an additional 133,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 318,446 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

