Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Clene has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 5,151.64% and a negative return on equity of 4,043.36%. Research analysts predict that Clene will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,793,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

