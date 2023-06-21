Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of BHC opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.23). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 381.67% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

