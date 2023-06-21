Brokerages Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) PT at GBX 212.60

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 212.60 ($2.72).

MAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.71) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 275 ($3.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 216.20 ($2.77) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 191.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 224.36 ($2.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

