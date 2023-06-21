Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $10.12 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $13.43 on Friday. Azul has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Azul will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 83.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in Azul by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Azul by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

