Brokerages Set CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) PT at $68.00

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $441,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $298.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

