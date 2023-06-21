Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 404.3 days.

Atos Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44. Atos has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

About Atos

Atos SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

