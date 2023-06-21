Brokerages Set A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Target Price at $19,725.00

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19,725.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMKBY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.50. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
