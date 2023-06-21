Brokerages Set A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Target Price at $19,725.00

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19,725.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMKBY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.50. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.