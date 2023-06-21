Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $60.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IR opened at $64.12 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

