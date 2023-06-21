Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,800 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 550,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 866.3 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUF opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. Buzzi has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.

