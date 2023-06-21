Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in May

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,276,500 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 1,353,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.2 days.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DLMAF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

About Dollarama

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

