El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,500 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 782,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,425.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded El Puerto de Liverpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance

El Puerto de Liverpool stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

Further Reading

