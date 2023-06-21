Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Declines By 5.5%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 567,100 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.
Iberdrola Trading Down 0.4 %
Iberdrola stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. Iberdrola has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $13.26.
About Iberdrola
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iberdrola (IBDSF)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.