Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in May

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 672,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Integral Diagnostics to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITGDF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Integral Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00.

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

